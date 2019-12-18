App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla considers cutting China-built Model 3 sedan prices next year: Report

Prices of the cars, which will be manufactured in Tesla's new Shanghai factory, will stand at 355,800 yuan ($50,547.67) and are likely to be lowered from the second half of 2020, the report said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is considering cutting the prices of its China-built Model 3 sedans by 20% or more next year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plans.

Prices of the cars, which will be manufactured in Tesla's new Shanghai factory, will stand at 355,800 yuan ($50,547.67) and are likely to be lowered from the second half of 2020, the report said.

The scale and timing of price cuts could change based on market situations, the report said.

Close

The U.S. carmaker aims to lower costs by using more local components, allowing it to import fewer parts and avoid tariffs, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

 

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #China #Model 3 sedan #Tesla #World News

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.