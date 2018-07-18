App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk apologises to Thai cave diver for his ‘pedo guy’ tweet

Musk said his words were "spoken in anger" against Vern Unsworth, as the diver ridiculed Musk by calling his act of commissioning a sub-marine for rescue efforts, a "PR stunt".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, after facing major backlash and ridicule for calling British cave driver Vern Unsworth from the Thailand cave rescue team a ‘pedo guy’, has apologised for his comment.

Following severe criticism, Tesla investors demanded an apology from Musk for making derogatory and hurtful comments about Unsworth, who played an instrumental role in rescuing the children from the Thailand cave.

In a tweet, Musk said his words were "spoken in anger" against Vern Unsworth, as the diver had criticised him and made negative comments about the mini-submarine Musk had commissioned to support the rescue efforts.

Unsworth had called Musk’s actions a "PR stunt".

Unsworth had been contemplating taking legal action against the tech entrepreneur, for the ‘pedo guy’ remark. The diver told reporters that he was seriously considering taking the legal route to fight his cause.

Apologising to Unsworth, Musk, sharing his regret over making such a comment said, "His (Unsworth) actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologise."

The Thai cave operation was lauded world over as the mission rescued 12 boys and their football coach who were trapped for 10 days. Thailand government appreciated the efforts of the British divers who were the first ones to make contact with the boys and their coach.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Elon Musk #Trending News #World News

