English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Tesla cancels three June online hiring events for China

    However, Musk had not commented specifically on staffing in China, which made more than half of the vehicles for the automaker globally and contributed a quarter of its revenue in 2021.

    Reuters
    June 10, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Tesla Inc has cancelled three online recruitment events for China scheduled this month, the latest development after Chief Executive Elon Musk threatened job cuts at the electric car maker, saying it was "overstaffed" in some areas.

    However, Musk had not commented specifically on staffing in China, which made more than half of the vehicles for the automaker globally and contributed a quarter of its revenue in 2021.

    The company cancelled the three events for positions in sales, R&D and its supply chain originally scheduled for June 16, 23 and 30, notifications on messaging app WeChat showed late on Thursday, without stating a reason.

    Tesla did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday.

    Notification of a June 9 event to recruit staff for "smart manufacturing" roles was not visible and it was not immediately clear it had been held as planned.

    Close

    Related stories

    The China operation is still allowing resume submission for more than 1,000 openings posted on the social media platform, such as aerodynamics engineers, supply chain managers, store managers, factory supervisors and workers.

    Musk had a "super bad feeling" about the economy, he said in an email seen by Reuters last week.

    In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by a tenth, as it had become "overstaffed in many areas", but added that hourly headcount would increase.

    Production at Tesla's Shanghai plant was badly hit after the Chinese commercial hub began a two-month COVID-19 lockdown late in March.

    Output is set to fall by more than a third this quarter from the previous one, outpacing Musk's prediction.
    Reuters
    Tags: #China #Online hiring #Tesla #World News
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 09:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.