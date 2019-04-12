App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 10:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla begins offering leases for Model 3

Tesla said its customers in the United States would be able to lease any Model 3 variant for a small down payment and monthly payments thereafter, but they will not have the option to buy the car at the end of the lease.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Tesla Inc started leasing out its Model 3 sedan in the United States, in a financing option that would increase the electric car maker's customer base.

Tesla said its customers in the United States would be able to lease any Model 3 variant for a small down payment and monthly payments thereafter, but they will not have the option to buy the car at the end of the lease.

Tesla said that it would begin bundling its autopilot software as a standard feature on all cars, raising the base price, and would drop the entry-level Model 3 Standard from online ordering.

As a result, the lowest-priced Model 3 available for order on its online menu in the United States is now the $39,500 Standard Plus, which includes Autopilot.

The company in February had rolled out its long-awaited $35,000 version of the car with great fanfare.

The company also said the Standard variant of Model 3 will now be a software-limited version of the Standard Plus, to simplify production.

As part of the changes to its online ordering, Tesla said the Model 3 Standard variant and the Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive will be taken off the online ordering menu but will still be available for order by phone or in stores.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 10:25 am

tags #electric car #Model 3 #Tesla Inc #World News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of The Year 2: This is what Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ana ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Brendon Urie will have a professionally testing year ahead, predict th ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces schedule wrap in Chulbul Pandey style

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu star in Che ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

Jullian Assange Arrested: A Lookback at WikiLeaks Founder's 7yrs in Ec ...

Mayawati Asks EC to Ensure 'Free and Fair' Elections, Slams BJP for 'E ...

Game of Thrones S8 Fan Theory Claims Jon Snow Will Stab Night King Rig ...

World Cup Redux: Ashish Nehra's Historic Spell Sinks England

IPL 2019 | Delhi vs Kolkata - Five Key Battles to Watch Out For

Israel's Moon Mission Fails As Spacecraft Crashes Right Before Landing

With Popsicle Sticks, Indian Student in Abu Dhabi Invents Robots for C ...

Electoral Bonds Explained: Why is the Scheme So Controversial This Pol ...

Student of The Year 2: Ananya Pandey Stuns on Elle Cover Ahead of Big ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC bans Namo TV from airing political conten ...

Bihar records lowest voter turnout with 50%, WB tops with 81% in phase ...

Violence, reports of EVM glitches and missing names mar round one

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 11,600, Spice ...

SpiceJet shares surge on plans to induct 16 Boeing aircraft

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Why Infosys' shares trade at a discount to TCS

Lok Sabha Election Phase 1: Assam sees turnout of 67.4%; Narendra Modi ...

Julian Assange's journey from a talk in Sweden to a 7-year stay at Ecu ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Vivek Agnihotri on The Tashkent Files: Only party to benefit from film ...

PUBG Mobile ‘Darkest Night’ mode: Ghouls, toxic gas and more comin ...

Cologne Boxing World Cup: Pinki Rani, Sakshi assure India of two more ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways grounds services to Kolkata, Pune among other destinations ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.