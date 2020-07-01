App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla becomes most valuable automaker in latest stock rally

After several years of losses, Tesla has delivered three straight profitable quarters since the third quarter of 2019 and surprised investors with solid first-quarter deliveries despite the virus outbreak.

Reuters

Tesla Inc on Wednesday became the highest-valued automaker as its shares surged to record highs and the electric carmaker's market capitalization overtook that of former front runner Toyota Motors Corp.

Tesla shares gained 5 percent in early morning trade to a record of $1,133, boosting the company's market cap to $209.47 billion - roughly $6 billion more than Toyota is currently valued by investors.

Tesla is now worth more than triple the combined value of US automakers General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.

The shares' meteoric rise, up more than 163 percent since the start of 2020, highlight growing confidence among investors about the future of electric vehicles and Tesla's shift from a niche carmaker into a global leader in cleaner cars.

Toyota, one of the world's most profitable automakers, sold 10.46 million vehicles during its 2019 financial year, ending on March 31, 2020. It reported net revenues of 30,226 billion yen, or roughly $281.20 billion, during that time.

Tesla, in comparison, ended 2019 with $24.6 billion in revenues, having delivered 367,200 vehicles last year. Chief Executive Elon Musk in the past said Tesla would deliver at least 500,000 vehicles in 2020, a forecast the company has not changed despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla is expected to report second-quarter delivery numbers this week.

 
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:24 pm

