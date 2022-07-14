English
    Tesla AI executive Andrej Karpathy leaving company after 4-month sabbatical

    "It's been a great pleasure to help Tesla towards its goals over the last 5 years and a difficult decision to part ways," Karpathy tweeted, adding he does not have concrete plans for what is next.

    Reuters
    July 14, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
    A logo is displayed on a Tesla Inc. electric vehicle charging at the Tesla Supercharger station in Fremont, California, U.S., on Monday, July 20, 2020. Tesla Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 22. Photographer: Nina Riggio/Bloomberg

    Andrej Karpathy, senior director of artificial intelligence at Tesla Inc who has been on a four-month sabbatical, said on Wednesday he is leaving the company, without giving reasons for his departure.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded in a tweet: "Thanks for everything you have done for Tesla! It has been an honor working with you."

    In late March, Karpathy said he was on a four-month sabbatical to "re-sharpen my technical edge." The sabbatical came at a critical time for the company, as Musk seeks to achieve full self-driving capability and roll out a humanoid robot prototype this year.

    Musk said in a podcast interview in January that Karpathy played an important role, but added: People will give me too much credit and they'll give Andrej too much credit.

    Kaparthy led the computer vision team of Tesla Autopilot, which is Tesla's advanced driver assistant technology.
    Reuters
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 08:09 am
