Terror incidents in Pakistan declined by 21% in 2018: Report

Terror-related incidents in Pakistan declined by 21 percent in 2018 as compared to 2017, says an official report.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) issued its 2018 report on terrorism.

It shows that there were 584 incident of violence in 2018 while 741 such incidents were recorded in 2017.

"Islamabad and Punjab witnessed a decrease of 50 percent in terrorism-related incidents... Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa witnessed 92 percent reduction in terrorist incidents," says the report.

Sindh witnessed a decline of 80 percent in terrorist incidents in 2018.

It says that 517 people were killed in terrorist incidents in 2018. Majority 288 victims were killed in Balochistan and 138 in former tribal region.

The report showed that 59 were killed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 15 in Punjab, 10 in Sindh, five in Gilgit-Baltistan and one each in PoK and Islamabad.

The report shows that the month of July was the worst in 2018 as 221 were killed in terror-related incidents.

The rate of terrorist incidents dropped from 2014 to 2018. There were a total of 1,816 terrorist incidents in 2014, 1,139 in 2015, 785 in 2016, 741 in 2017 and 584 in 2018.

The highest number of terrorist incidents from 2001 to 2018 occurred in 2010 when 2,061 terror-related incidents took place.