Tennessee man leaves $5 million to 8-year-old pet border collie 'Lulu'

Martha Burton, Lulu’s caretaker, told Lulu's owner, Bill Dorris, was a successful businessman who wasn't married and died late last year. His will states the money should be put into a trust for Lulu's care.

Associated Press
February 13, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST
Border Collie dog breed | Representative image. (PC-Vetstreet)

It won't be a dog's life for a Tennessee canine whose owner recently died.

Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie, will be living the good life in Nashville after inheriting $5 million in her owner's will, WTVF-TV reported.

Martha Burton, Lulu’s caretaker, told the station Lulu's owner, Bill Dorris, was a successful businessman who wasn't married and died late last year. His will states the money should be put into a trust for Lulu's care. It allows for Burton to be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses in the care of Lulu.

“He just really loved the dog,” said Burton, who was friends with Dorris and would take care of the dog when he traveled.

Close

She says she doesn't know if she could ever spend $5 million on Lulu.

“Well, I’d like to try," she said with a smile.

Dorris owned land along Interstate 65 where a controversial statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest is located. The fate of the statue and the rest of the estate may be determined in probate court, the news outlet reported.
