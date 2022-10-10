2-year-old, baby brother die after being attacked by family dogs in US

The children with their parents. (Image credit: Jeff Gibson/Facebook)

Two siblings, aged two years and five months, and their mother, were attacked by their family dogs in United States' Tennessee last week, the police said. The children were pronounced dead at the scene while the mother was moved to a hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear what led to the attack. But a relative of the family said the mother, Kirstie Bennard, was injured trying to protect her two-year-old girl.

"She put her body on top of Lilly’s to try and protect her after the attack started," Bennard's uncle told USA TODAY. "Both (dogs) started attacking her while she lay on Lilly."

Bennard is now reported to be in stable condition.

The family's dogs, two pit bulls, were euthanised after the attack. The police is investigating the incident.

The community of Memphis is grieving the children's deaths. Many have contributed to a GoFundMe page created for them.

"This is unimaginable loss for parents," one donor wrote . "It’s knowing moments like these that make me love my kids more every moment, as one could not love them enough. The family will remain in my prayers, I wish they find comfort soon."

Another comment read: "I am so sorry for this tragic loss you’ve had to endure. You are strangers to me but I can’t help but cry for you all. Stay strong and be brave through this journey and know you are supported by so many."