English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Bajar Gupshup | Oct 10, 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    2-year-old, baby brother die after being attacked by family dogs in US

    Tennessee, US: Their mother was moved to a hospital in critical condition. She is now reported to be stable.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 10, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
    The children with their parents. (Image credit: Jeff Gibson/Facebook)

    The children with their parents. (Image credit: Jeff Gibson/Facebook)

    Two siblings, aged two years and five months, and their mother, were attacked by their family dogs in United States' Tennessee last week, the police said. The children were pronounced dead at the scene while the mother was moved to a hospital in critical condition.

    It is unclear what led to the attack. But a relative of the family said the mother, Kirstie Bennard, was injured trying to protect her two-year-old girl.

    "She put her body on top of Lilly’s to try and protect her after the attack started," Bennard's uncle told USA TODAY. "Both (dogs) started attacking her while she lay on Lilly."

    Bennard is now reported to be in stable condition.

    The family's dogs, two pit bulls, were euthanised after the attack. The police is investigating the incident.

    Close

    The community of Memphis is grieving the children's deaths. Many have contributed to a GoFundMe page created for them.

    "This is unimaginable loss for parents," one donor wrote . "It’s knowing moments like these that make me love my kids more every moment, as one could not love them enough. The family will remain in my prayers, I wish they find comfort soon."

    Another comment read: "I am so sorry for this tragic loss you’ve had to endure. You are strangers to me but I can’t help but cry for you all. Stay strong and be brave through this journey and know you are supported by so many."
    Tags: #Memphis #Tennessee #United States
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 08:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.