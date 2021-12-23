MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Tencent to give $16.4 billion JD.com stake to shareholders as dividend

Tencent said on Thursday it was the right time to transfer its stake given that JD.com has reached a stage it can self-finance its own growth. The owner of WeChat will see its stake fall to 2.3% from around 17%.

Reuters
December 23, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST
=

=

Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent will distribute most of its JD.com stake worth HK$127.69 billion ($16.37 billion) to its shareholders as a dividend, no longer remaining the e-commerce firm’s top shareholder.

Tencent said on Thursday it was the right time to transfer its stake given that JD.com has reached a stage it can self-finance its own growth. The owner of WeChat will see its stake fall to 2.3% from around 17%.

"The company and JD.com will continue to maintain their mutually beneficial business relationship, including via their ongoing strategic partnership agreement," Tencent said in a statement.

Martin Lau, executive director and president of Tencent, will step down as a director of JD.com with effect from December 23.

JD.com, in a separate announcement, said it would continue to work with Tencent, including on their strategic partnership agreement.

Close

Eligible Tencent shareholders will be entitled to one share of JD.com for every 21 shares they hold and in total Tencent will distribute 457.3 million shares.

After the transfer, Walmart will become JD.com’s largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv ownership data.

Tencent and JD.com referred Reuters to their announcements when asked for a comment.

Shares of JD.com fell 6.4% in Hong Kong trading early on Thursday, while Tencent rose 2.5%. Meituan, the food delivery giant backed by Tencent, fell 2.6%.
Reuters
Tags: #JD.com #shareholders #Tencent #World News
first published: Dec 23, 2021 08:16 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.