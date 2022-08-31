Tencent, Sony to take stake in "Elden Ring" publisher FromSoftware
Units of Tencent Holdings Ltd and Sony Group Corp will take minority stakes in FromSoftware Inc, which publishes hit action role-playing title "Elden Ring" in Japan, via a third-party allotment of new shares, parent Kadokawa Corp said on Wednesday.
Reuters
August 31, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
