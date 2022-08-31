English
    Tencent, Sony to take stake in "Elden Ring" publisher FromSoftware

    Units of Tencent Holdings Ltd and Sony Group Corp will take minority stakes in FromSoftware Inc, which publishes hit action role-playing title "Elden Ring" in Japan, via a third-party allotment of new shares, parent Kadokawa Corp said on Wednesday.

    Reuters
    August 31, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
    first published: Aug 31, 2022 01:26 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.