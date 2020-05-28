App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tencent raises $6 billion in largest Asian corporate debt deal this year

The deal was finalised early on Thursday in which Tencent raised $1 billion in five-year debt, $2.25 billion in 10-year, $2 billion in 30-year and $750 million in 40-year debt

Reuters

Tencent Holdings Ltd has raised $6 billion in debt, the Chinese technology company said on Thursday, in the largest debt deal by an Asian corporate in 2020.

The deal was finalised early on Thursday in which Tencent raised $1 billion in five-year debt, $2.25 billion in 10-year, $2 billion in 30-year and $750 million in 40-year debt, a term sheet showed.

It was the first time Tencent raised 40-year money in its history.

Close

The transaction was the largest by a non-financial company in the Asian region so far this year, data compiled by Refinitiv showed.

related news

Before the Tencent deal, the biggest was a $4 billion junk bond by Scenic Journey in January and a $2.9 billion bond by Sinopec on May 7, the data showed.

Around $712 billion has been raised by Asia Pacific corporates, not including Tencent's latest deal, in 2020 which is the strongest start to a year on record, according to Refinitiv data.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 09:50 am

tags #Business #Tencent Holdings #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Here's a list of non-COVID-19 hospitals and clinics in Mumbai

Here's a list of non-COVID-19 hospitals and clinics in Mumbai

US businesses hammered by pandemic but see some green shoots: Federal Reserve

US businesses hammered by pandemic but see some green shoots: Federal Reserve

Chinese researchers debunk theory that COVID-19 originated from Wuhan wet market

Chinese researchers debunk theory that COVID-19 originated from Wuhan wet market

most popular

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.