App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tencent plans to sell billions of dollars in bonds globally

The company said in a statement on Monday it planned to conduct an international offering of notes under a programme to certain professional investors and would use the proceeds raised for general corporate purposes.

Reuters

Chinese social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings is testing the market's appetite for a US dollar bond deal it plans to offer, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

The company said in a statement on Monday it planned to conduct an international offering of notes under a programme to certain professional investors and would use the proceeds raised for general corporate purposes.

The previously announced programme had a maximum limit of $20 billion, of which $12 billion of notes were already outstanding, the company said in a separate statement.

Close

The limit means future deals for Tencent would have to be under $8 billion.

related news

Tencent hired Bank of America, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as joint global co-ordinators and the banks would lead a series of calls with fixed-income investors on Tuesday, according to the term sheet.

Tencent and its advisers briefed Asian investors early on Tuesday and were due to speak with potential U.S. and European buyers at 11 p.m. Hong Kong time (1500 GMT), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The timing and size of a potential bond deal would be finalised after the company and its advisers assess the level of demand from investors, the source said.

The source could not be named as the information had not been made public.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 11:20 am

tags #Business #money #Tencent #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UN coronavirus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

UN coronavirus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

most popular

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.