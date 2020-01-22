Tencent in $148 million bid for online games maker Funcom

The board and management of Funcom unanimously supported the all-cash bid of 17 crowns per share, a 27% premium to Tuesday's closing price of 13.35 crowns.
China's Tencent Holdings has launched a bid for Norwegian computer games-maker Funcom, valuing the Oslo-listed firm at 1.33 billion Norwegian crowns ($148 million), the two companies said in a joint statement.
The board and management of Funcom unanimously supported the all-cash bid of 17 crowns per share, a 27% premium to Tuesday's closing price of 13.35 crowns.
Based in the Netherlands, Funcom is the developer of a range of computer games that are played online or on other platforms, including adaptations of the Conan the Barbarian franchise.
Tencent, itself a major distributor of online games, announced last September it had taken a 29% stake in Funcom, making it the largest owner.
"Funcom has a strong track-record in developing new titles with long life spans," said Tencent Senior Vice-President Steven Ma.Funcom's management and staff will remain unchanged following the planned acquisition, the companies added.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.