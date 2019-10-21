App
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Temasek Holdings set to take control of Singapore's Keppel Corp: Sources

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is set to take a majority stake in Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp , two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Temasek already has a stake of just over 21% in Keppel as of March, according to Refinitiv data.

Temasek declined to comment. Keppel did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Shares in Keppel were halted for trading earlier on October 21.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #Companies #world

