App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Telegram to pay $18.5 million fine, return $1.2 billion investor money to settle with SEC

The regulator in October halted a $1.7 billion digital token offering by the firm, which is best known for its messaging app, saying Telegram had raised capital to finance its business by selling 2.9 billion "Grams" to global investors.

Reuters

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday said that Telegram Group Inc has agreed to return $1.2 billion (972.84 million pounds) to investors and pay an $18.5 million civil penalty to resolve charges over an unregistered digital token coin offering.

The regulator in October halted a $1.7 billion digital token offering by the firm, which is best known for its messaging app, saying Telegram had raised capital to finance its business by selling 2.9 billion "Grams" to global investors.

The SEC said in a statement on Friday that it had obtained court approval of the settlements with Telegram and its TON Issuer subsidiary. Telegram neither admitted to nor denied the SEC's allegations.

Close

The agency has been seeking to crack down on the fledgeling cryptocurrency industry. SEC has taken the position that initial coin offerings are securities offerings and therefore subject to SEC offering rules, which require companies to file registration and disclosure documents.

related news

"New and innovative businesses are welcome to participate in our capital markets, but they cannot do so in violation of the registration requirements of the federal securities laws," said Kristina Littman, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's cyber unit.

Because Telegram missed a deadline to launch its TON platform due to a court injunction, the firm had to return funds to purchasers, Telegram said in a statement, saying it had already returned $1.2 billion to purchasers either directly or in the form of loans.

"We hope the regulatory environment for blockchain technology in the US becomes more favorable for others in the future," it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 04:24 pm

tags #Business #Technology #Telegram #US Securities and Exchange Commission #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Delhi University postpones open book exams for final-year students by 10 days

Coronavirus impact | Delhi University postpones open book exams for final-year students by 10 days

Repatriation flights on June 27: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 27: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Constitution our guiding light, led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians, says PM Modi

Constitution our guiding light, led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians, says PM Modi

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.