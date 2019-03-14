App
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Teens for change: Students across world to protest inaction on climate change this Friday

Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, who started the movement, believes that climate change is a children’s issue since it is her generation that will bear the brunt of the consequences of inaction

Swedish teen Greta Thunberg
Swedish teen Greta Thunberg
Swedish teen Greta Thunberg’s efforts on climate change sensitisation are finally gathering momentum worldwide. The young green activist embarked on her crusade in August last year to challenge inaction on climate change issues.

Thanks to her efforts, students across 40 countries will march out of classrooms on March 15 to take part in the “school strikes” against climate change inaction.

As per a report by The Jakarta Post, 350.org, a climate advocacy group, has claimed that the actual count of countries joining the protests is much higher and stands at 72.

Greta Thunberg has been striking from school every Friday for a year almost. She has been standing outside the Swedish parliament building, demanding that the country adheres to the tenets of Paris Agreement on climate change.

However, this Friday’s strike is expected to be of the largest magnitude and is also the first time it has gone international, according to a Reuters report.

Students across the world will skip school to demonstrate against climate change. The 16-year-old, now with a global following, has been crusading so far on just a bicycle and with a hand-painted placard reading: "School strike for climate".

Speaking to Reuters, Thunberg had said: “I think this movement is very important. It not only makes people aware, and makes people talk about it more, but also to show the people in power that this is the most important thing there is.”

The powerhouse now has close to 2,50,000 followers on Twitter. Posts about her movement on the social media platform carry the hashtags #FridaysForFuture and #SchoolStrike4Climate.

In a historical speech she delivered at COP24 climate talks in Poland last year, she had reprimanded global leaders for their inaction on climate change.

Thunberg had said: “You only speak of green eternal economic growth because you are too scared of being unpopular. You only talk about moving forward with the same bad ideas that got us into this mess, even when the only sensible thing to do is pull the emergency brake. You are not mature enough to tell it like it is. Even that burden you leave to us children.”

In the same speech, she underscored that climate change is a children’s issue since it is her generation that will bear the brunt of the consequences.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 02:44 pm

tags #Paris Agreement on Climate Change

