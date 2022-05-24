English
    Tedros re-elected as Director General of World Health Organization

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was re-elected by the members of the World Health Organization's (WHO), the president of the World Health Assembly said on Tuesday.

    Reuters
    May 24, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST

    The World Health Organization's (WHO) members re-elected Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as Director General by a strong majority for another five years, the president of the World Health Assembly said on Tuesday.

    The vote by secret ballot, announced by Ahmed Robleh Abdilleh from Djibouti at a major annual meeting, was seen as a formality since Tedros was the only candidate running.

    Ministers and delegates took turns to shake hands and hug Tedros, a former health minister from Ethiopia, who has steered the UN agency through a turbulent period dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The president had to use a gavel several times to interrupt the applause.

    German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach tweeted on Tuesday:

    "Just re-elected as ?Director General of #WHO: @DrTedros?. 155/160 votes, spectacular result. Congratulations, fully deserved. Germany recently overtook the United States as the UN health agency's top donor.

    May 24, 2022
