Technology roles dominate emerging jobs market: Report

As the country's economic landscape evolves, new jobs are emerging with technology roles dominating the market, and machine learning engineer and application development analyst leading the pack, a report said.

According to LinkedIn's Top 10 Emerging Jobs in India report technology roles dominate this list, but these roles are no longer limited to technology companies.

For this report, LinkedIn looked at its over 50 million members in India who included work experience on their profile. It then grouped together the millions of unique, user-input job titles based on common job roles.

The report further revealed that today tech jobs are in demand across sectors from pharma to banking and retail, and companies in these various industries see a high demand for talent in these roles. With nearly 5 million people expected to join the workforce every year, the country's adaptability to change is key, it added.

Other emerging jobs in the top 10 list are back-end developer, full-stack engineer, data scientist, customer success manager, digital marketing specialist, big data developer, sales recruiter and python developer.

"India's indigenous tech talent has taken several global tech giants to success, hence it is no surprise that the country's top 5 emerging jobs orbit around technology and core technical skills across sectors," LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions VP Asia Pacific, Feon Ang said.

At the same time, he added that, it is interesting to observe that soft skills like relationship building and customer management are equally relevant for jobs of tomorrow.

As demand for these emerging roles increase, and the lines between various specialised roles blur, the key will be to upskill talent and focus on a candidate's skills than previous job titles, he added.