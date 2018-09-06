App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Technology roles dominate emerging jobs market: Report

According to LinkedIn's Top 10 Emerging Jobs in India report technology roles dominate this list, but these roles are no longer limited to technology companies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As the country's economic landscape evolves, new jobs are emerging with technology roles dominating the market, and machine learning engineer and application development analyst leading the pack, a report said.

According to LinkedIn's Top 10 Emerging Jobs in India report technology roles dominate this list, but these roles are no longer limited to technology companies.

For this report, LinkedIn looked at its over 50 million members in India who included work experience on their profile. It then grouped together the millions of unique, user-input job titles based on common job roles.

The report further revealed that today tech jobs are in demand across sectors from pharma to banking and retail, and companies in these various industries see a high demand for talent in these roles. With nearly 5 million people expected to join the workforce every year, the country's adaptability to change is key, it added.

related news

Other emerging jobs in the top 10 list are back-end developer, full-stack engineer, data scientist, customer success manager, digital marketing specialist, big data developer, sales recruiter and python developer.

"India's indigenous tech talent has taken several global tech giants to success, hence it is no surprise that the country's top 5 emerging jobs orbit around technology and core technical skills across sectors," LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions VP Asia Pacific, Feon Ang said.

At the same time, he added that, it is interesting to observe that soft skills like relationship building and customer management are equally relevant for jobs of tomorrow.

As demand for these emerging roles increase, and the lines between various specialised roles blur, the key will be to upskill talent and focus on a candidate's skills than previous job titles, he added.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Business #emerging jobs market #Feon Ang #World News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.