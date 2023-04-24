 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Tech surge sends valuations to extremes, but traders don’t care

Bloomberg
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

Optimism that the Federal Reserve will pivot from its most aggressive interest-rate hiking cycle in four decades – a major headwind for the industry last year – has pushed the S&P 500 Information Technology Index up 19% in 2023 compared with a 7.7% gain for the S&P 500 Index.

Tech surge sends valuations to extremes, but traders don’t care

Wall Street traders are ignoring warning signs that the rally in technology stocks looks overblown.

Optimism that the Federal Reserve will pivot from its most aggressive interest-rate hiking cycle in four decades – a major headwind for the industry last year – has pushed the S&P 500 Information Technology Index up 19% in 2023 compared with a 7.7% gain for the S&P 500 Index. That’s info tech’s strongest start to a year relative to the S&P 500 since 2009, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Last month alone, the sector beat the broader gauge by the most in two decades.

One valuation model, however, shows the euphoria has gone too far.

Tech stocks in the S&P 500 are trading at almost 25 times prospective earnings. To justify such a multiple, the Fed would need to cut rates by at least 300 basis points, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show. That’s more than five times what the swaps market is pricing in for rate cuts this year.