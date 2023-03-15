 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech pressure, Janet Yellen everywhere: How Washington scrambled as SVB collapsed

Reuters
Mar 15, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST

The measures seem, at least so far, to have stemmed any broader run on banks. They came after under heavy pressure from California's tech industry to act, and fueled several long and dramatic days in Washington and beyond.

Silicon Valley Bank

The U.S. government launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

As U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen prepares for a Friday hearing before the Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee, investors are raising concerns about a liquidity crisis at Silicon Valley Bank, sending the stock plummeting.