Tech Layoff: H-1B visa holders set to find new jobs in Chicago

Bloomberg
Jan 26, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

More than 35 firms in the Chicago region are willing to hire workers on H-1B visas, given to foreign employees in specialty occupations such as software engineering.

Chicago is looking to attract a myriad of foreign workers laid off by technology giants as companies in the city and its suburbs seek to lure top talent and fill thousands of open positions.

More than 35 firms in the Chicago region are willing to hire workers on H-1B visas, given to foreign employees in specialty occupations such as software engineering. The companies have teamed up with the city and P33, a nonprofit organization founded by former Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, to build a job-listing website that debuted on Wednesday.

The initiative is the first of its kind and could bolster Chicago’s ambition of becoming a technology hub. It will also help companies, including Caterpillar Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., credit reporting agency TransUnion and ticket resale firm Vivid Seats Inc., to fill the more than 400,000 vacancies open in Illinois.

“We have a real need for talent,” said TransUnion Chief Executive Officer Chris Cartwright. “We want to get the message out there that there’s a very attractive tech community here in Chicago. It’s vibrant and dynamic. It’s both established players, but also an emerging startup space, and we welcome those workers.”