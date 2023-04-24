 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Tech companies to highlight AI in earnings; investors focus on profits

Reuters
Apr 24, 2023 / 09:41 PM IST

Microsoft Corp and Google parent Alphabet Inc kick off earnings for the companies on Tuesday, with Instagram owner Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc set to report later in the week.

Tech companies

U.S. tech giants will emphasize how artificial intelligence can be the next growth driver when they report quarterly results this week, while investors scrutinize if cost cuts have boosted profits to their satisfaction.

Microsoft Corp and Google parent Alphabet Inc kick off earnings for the companies on Tuesday, with Instagram owner Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc set to report later in the week.

Together, they command more than $5 trillion in market capitalization, or more than 14% of the value of the S&P 500 index.

Between Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta, analysts expect profits to rise 4.5%, on average, from the immediately preceding quarter, led by an 11.8% jump in Meta's bottom line, according to Refinitiv. From a year earlier, profit is expected to slump nearly 16%, on average, with Microsoft expected to perform the least poorly with a 0.5% slip.