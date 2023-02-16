 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech CEO salary cuts aren’t always the sacrifice they seem

Feb 16, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Corporations are increasingly keen to show investors they’re heeding calls for steep cost-cuts to help margins — including chopping CEO salaries — following a year when the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index plunged 33%.

Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications, outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York following his companys IPO in 2019.

After announcing a 17% reduction of its workforce, Twilio Inc. said Chief Executive Officer Jeff Lawson’s base salary would be trimmed by about half to $65,535. The week before, Eric Yuan, the billionaire founder of Zoom Video Communications Inc., said he would reduce his salary and forgo a bonus after cutting 1,300 jobs at the video conferencing software provider.

Lawson’s base salary, for example, was less than 1% of his total 2021 compensation package of $14.6 million, according to the company’s annual report.

Yuan’s salary of $301,731 amounted to about a fourth of his annual compensation in fiscal 2022, according to Zoom’s proxy statement. Still, he controls more than 13% of the company’s shares directly and through entities associated with his family, helping him build a fortune estimated at $5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.