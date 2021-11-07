MARKET NEWS

Tear gas fired at second Sudan anti-coup protest

Earlier, Sudanese security forces dispersed a protest by teachers in Khartoum using tear gas.

AFP
November 07, 2021 / 08:17 PM IST
Sudanese women walk in front of tyres set ablaze by anti-coup demonstrators in the capital Khartoum (AFP photo)

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Sunday at a second anti-coup rally in Khartoum following a call for civil disobedience against last month's military takeover, according to a witness.

"Protesters gathered in Burri in east Khartoum, barricaded the streets, and set car tyres ablaze, chanting against military rule," said protester Mosab Abdalla. "Security forces later dispersed the protest by firing tear gas and began removing the barricades."

Tags: #Africa #Sudan #Sudan coup #World News
first published: Nov 7, 2021 08:17 pm

