you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 09:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tata Motors subsidiary JLR seeks loan from British government as coronavirus pandemic takes toll

According the report, JLR lodged the loan request with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Reuters

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a part of Tata Motors is in talks with the British government requesting for temporary state funding of more than 1 billion pounds, Sky News reported.

According the report, JLR lodged the loan request with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

"The claim is inaccurate and speculative," Jaguar Land Rover said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The statement said the company was in "regular discussion with government on a whole range of matters and the content of our private discussions remains confidential."

First Published on May 23, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Jaguar Land Rover #Tata Motors #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

