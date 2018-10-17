App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 10:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tariffs on Chinese imports have not impacted US economy: Donald Trump

However, Trump in an interview with Fox News ruled out starting trade deal negotiations with China, arguing that Beijing is not ready yet for such talks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The massive additional tariffs imposed by the US on import of Chinese products worth more than $250 billion has not had any impact on the American economy, President Donald Trump said.

The US has helped rebuilt China, he said.

"Now they're paying 25 per cent tariffs on $250 billion hasn't affected our economy, has it? Costs haven't gone up, inflation still low, very low, hasn't had an impact that we see except for one, billions of dollars are pouring into the treasury," Trump asserted. "If you look at China they're down $20 trillion and we're up $11.7 trillion in worth, that's a tremendous number," he said.

"Ready to start talking with China again or are they ready for you?" Trump was asked to which he answered, "I don't think so". "I told them they want to make a deal and I said you guys aren't ready yet, you're just not ready," Trump said.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 10:40 pm

tags #China #Donald Trump #trade #US #World News

