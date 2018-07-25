App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tariffs are greatest: Donald Trump

"Either a country which has treated the US unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It's as simple as that - and everybody's talking! Remember, we are the “piggy bank” that's being robbed. All will be Great!” Trump tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump today called "tariffs" the "greatest", claiming that countries that treated US "unfairly" on trade are now coming to Washington to negotiate.

He warned US trade partners that he will impose more sanctions unless they negotiate a "fair deal".

"Either a country which has treated the US unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It's as simple as that - and everybody's talking! Remember, we are the “piggy bank” that's being robbed. All will be Great!” Trump tweeted.

He said that tariffs his administration has imposed are working to bring other countries to the negotiating table.

"Countries that have treated us unfairly on trade for years are coming to Washington to negotiate. This should have taken place many years ago but, as the saying goes, better late than never!” Trump tweeted.

“Tariffs are the greatest!” he said as he warned against using tariff as a tool to fight out the unbalanced trade with the US.

Trump's tweet comes as he is scheduled to meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Washington tomorrow for talks aimed at heading off a trade war.

The US and European allies have been at odds over the president's tariffs on steel imports and are meeting as the trade dispute threatens to spread to automobile production.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 10:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.