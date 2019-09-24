App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 09:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Talks between US, North Korea may happen in 2 to 3 weeks: South Korea's lawmakers

The lawmakers said a fourth summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump was possible within this year, if the negotiations make progress, but did not provide clear evidence.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

North Korea and the United States could resume working-level talks aimed at dismantling the North's nuclear and missile programmes within two to three weeks, South Korean lawmakers briefed by a spy agency said on Tuesday.

The lawmakers said a fourth summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump was possible within this year, if the negotiations make progress, but did not provide clear evidence.

Kim could also visit China for a fifth summit with President Xi Jinping before holding any summit with Trump, the lawmakers told reporters after a briefing by the National Intelligence Service.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 09:10 am

tags #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.