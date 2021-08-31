MARKET NEWS

Taliban want good diplomatic relations with the US, World: Spokesman

"Congratulations to Afghanistan... this victory belongs to us all," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said from the runway of Kabul airport.

AFP
August 31, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST

"We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all," he added.

The Taliban's top spokesman congratulated Afghans on their victory on Tuesday, hours after the last US troops left the country following 20 years of military intervention.

"Congratulations to Afghanistan... this victory belongs to us all," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said from the runway of Kabul airport.

"We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all," he added.
