Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 04:53 PM IST

Taliban: US vowed to pull out half its Afghan troops by April, says report

The United States held peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar last month that ended with signs of progress towards the withdrawal of thousands of foreign troops from Afghanistan and an end to more than 17 years of war.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
The Taliban, which has a delegation in Moscow for talks, said on February 6 that the United States vowed during recent talks with it to pull out half of its troops from Afghanistan by April, the RIA news agency reported.

The United States held peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar last month that ended with signs of progress towards the withdrawal of thousands of foreign troops from Afghanistan and an end to more than 17 years of war.
