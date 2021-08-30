MARKET NEWS

Taliban to remove anti-Islamic notes from curriculum

Associated Press
August 30, 2021 / 06:36 PM IST
The Taliban's caretaker higher education minister said Sunday Afghanistan's national curriculum will be purged of elements which conflict with Islam.

Speaking at a news conference in Kabul, Abdul Baqi Haqqani claimed the country's recent history showed Afghans "won't accept anything but Islam".

When they were last in power in the 1990s, the Taliban oversaw an oppressive system that offered people limited educational opportunities and restricted women and girls to their homes.

"Afghans won't abandon Islam, Afghans won't accept slavery, they won't neglect their national values," Haqqani said.

The Taliban have said they want good relations with the international community and have promised a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when they last governed the country, but many Afghans are deeply skeptical.

Rocket fire apparently targeting Kabul's international airport struck a nearby neighborhood on Monday, the eve of the deadline for American troops to withdraw from the country's longest war after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America's longest war and the Taliban's takeover, as flight after flight took off carrying those who fear a return to the militants' brutal rule.
