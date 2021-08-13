MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Taliban take provincial capital 50 km south of Kabul, says local official

The Taliban captured the provincial capital of Logar province on Friday, just 50 km (30 miles) from Kabul, effectively opening a path to the seat of the nation.

AFP
August 13, 2021 / 05:22 PM IST

"Now the Taliban are 100 percent in control. There is no fighting at the moment. Most of the officials fled to Kabul," lawmaker Saeed Qaribullah Sadat told AFP.
AFP
Tags: #Afghanistan #Logar #Taliban #World News
first published: Aug 13, 2021 05:21 pm

