Taliban stronger than ever a year after takeover

On the other side of the spectrum, the Islamic State-Khorasan group (IS-K) has planted bombs and staged multiple suicide attacks in the past 12 months. But the jihadists have focused on soft targets -- chiefly Shiite mosques and Sikh temples -- rather than tackle the Taliban head-on.
Following the chaotic exit of US-led troops on August 31 last year, Western threats to Taliban rule have also been crushed. Still, the recent assassination of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri by a US drone strike on his hideout in Kabul shows how vulnerable Taliban leaders could be to a high-tech enemy.
While the Panjshir Valley is what worries the Taliban the most, analyst Michael Kugelman of the Washington-based Wilson Center think tank believes serious resistance is a long way off. "If we start to see IS-K pick up its attacks and start carrying out more strikes... I think that the NRF could really benefit from that," he told AFP. "If Afghans are seeing their families getting blown up by IS-K... that could, I think, deliver a major dent to the Taliban legitimacy and that could benefit the NRF, and give them a window."
- 'Fear in our hearts' -Panjshir was the last province to fall to the Taliban in their lightning takeover of the country last year -- holding out until September 6, three weeks after the capture of Kabul.
An uneasy calm then enveloped the valley -- around 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Kabul -- until May, when the NRF emerged from the mountains to strike again. In response, the Taliban sent in more than 6,000 fighters in long columns of armoured vehicles, striking fear into the hearts of residents.
"Since the Taliban arrived in the valley, people are in panic, they can't talk freely," said Amir, speaking to AFP in hushed tones in the provincial capital as a patrol passed by. "The Taliban think that if youths are sitting together, then they must be planning something against them," he added, asking not to be identified by his real name.In the 1980s, fighters led by Ahmad Shah Massoud -- nicknamed the Lion of Panjshir -- fought the Soviet forces from its rugged peaks of Panshjir.
"Now we have fear in our hearts. We are scared that if our husbands come, they will be dragged from the car," she said, asking that her full name be withheld for fear of retribution.- Will vs capacity -
"These threats compelled many fighters to come down from the mountains and surrender." Still, Taliban authorities send mixed messages about the threat the NRF poses -- denying their existence, on one hand, yet sending in troops to fight them. "We have not seen any front; the front does not exist," Abdul Hameed Khurasani, head of a Taliban special force unit deployed in the valley, told AFP.