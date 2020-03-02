Taliban say will resume operations against Afghan forces

The Taliban said on March 2 that they were resuming offensive operations against Afghan security forces, ending the partial truce that preceded the signing of a deal between the insurgents and Washington.

"The reduction in violence... has ended now and our operations will continue as normal," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

"As per the (US-Taliban) agreement, our mujahiddin will not attack foreign forces but our operations will continue against the Kabul administration forces.