Taliban say will resume operations against Afghan forces

The Taliban said on March 2 that they were resuming offensive operations against Afghan security forces, ending the partial truce that preceded the signing of a deal between the insurgents and Washington.
"The reduction in violence... has ended now and our operations will continue as normal," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid."As per the (US-Taliban) agreement, our mujahiddin will not attack foreign forces but our operations will continue against the Kabul administration forces.
First Published on Mar 2, 2020 06:43 pm