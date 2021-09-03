MARKET NEWS

Taliban say Western Union to resume operations

The group's cultural commission spokesman, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, announced the move Friday. The American financial services giant had halted operations in Afghanistan when the Taliban took power in the capital on August 15.

PTI
September 03, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST

"We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all," he added.

The Taliban say Western Union will resume its operations in Afghanistan, opening a rare conduit for foreign funds to flow into the cash-strapped country.

The opening will be especially welcomed by Afghans with foreign relatives abroad. Hundreds of people have been lining up daily outside Afghan banks to withdraw cash. Withdrawals have been limited to $200 per day and cash machines aren't working. The overcrowding means that not everyone manages to obtain money on a given day.
PTI
Tags: #Afghanistan #Kabul #Taliban #World News
first published: Sep 3, 2021 02:06 pm

