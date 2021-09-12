MARKET NEWS

HomeNewsWorld

Taliban say girls, women may study in no-men classrooms

The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference Sunday, several days after Afghanistan's new rulers formed an all-male, all-Taliban government.

Associated Press
September 12, 2021 / 02:35 PM IST
Girls walk upstairs as they enter a school before class in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

The higher education minister in the new Taliban government says women can study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but that classrooms will be gender-segregated and that Islamic dress is compulsory.

The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference Sunday, several days after Afghanistan's new rulers formed an all-male, all-Taliban government.

Also Read | Women should give birth, can't be minister, says Taliban spokesperson: Reports

Haqqani said female university students would be required to wear a hijab but did not elaborate on whether this only meant a compulsory headscarf or also mandatory face coverings.
Tags: #Abdul Baqi Haqqani #Afghanistan #Girls' education #Taliban
first published: Sep 12, 2021 02:34 pm

