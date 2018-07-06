App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Taliban reject Afghanistan's offer of peace talks with Kabul again

Today's statement by the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the insurgents "are not interested in talks while foreign soldiers are still on Afghan soil".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Taliban have again rejected an Afghan offer for peace talks with the government in Kabul.

Today's statement by the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the insurgents "are not interested in talks while foreign soldiers are still on Afghan soil".

Mujahid referred to last month's statement by the Afghan High Peace Council, a government body tasked with negotiating an end to the nearly 17-year war with the insurgents, which had called on the Taliban to join the peace process.

Mujahid also repeated long-standing Taliban claims that Afghan government officials are "puppets".

Taliban leaders have at times expressed interest in holding peace talks but they have refused to meet with the US-backed government, saying they will only negotiate with the United States directly about the withdrawal of all foreign forces.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 02:31 pm

