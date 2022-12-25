 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taliban orders NGOs to ban female staff, putting humanitarian efforts at risk

Reuters
Dec 25, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

A letter from the economy ministry, confirmed by spokesperson Abdulrahman Habib, said the female employees were not allowed to work until further notice because some had not adhered to the administration’s interpretation of Islamic dresscode for women.

Representative Image (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Afghanistan’s Taliban-run administration on Saturday ordered all local and foreign NGOs to stop female employees from working, in a move the United Nations said would hit humanitarian operations just as winter grips a country already in economic crisis.

It comes days after the administration ordered universities to close to women, prompting global condemnation and sparking some protests and heavy criticism inside Afghanistan.

Both decisions are the latest in a series of restrictions on women that are likely to undermine the Taliban-run administration’s efforts to gain international recognition and to get rid of sanctions that are severely hampering the economy.

Ramiz Alakbarov, the U.N. deputy special representative for Afghanistan and humanitarian coordinator, told Reuters that although the United Nations had not received the order, most of its activities were carried out by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) it contracts and would be heavily impacted.

”Many of our programmes will be affected and we won’t be able to implement them because, unless we have participation of female staff in the assessment of humanitarian need, in identification of beneficiaries, in providing the aid and distributing the aid, then we will not be able to implement them,” he said.