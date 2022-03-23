English
    Taliban order Afghan girls' schools shut hours after reopening

    "Yes, it's true," Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani told AFP when asked to confirm reports that girls had been ordered home.

    AFP
    March 23, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
    Fewer than 40 percent of Afghan girls attended secondary school in 2018 even though it was allowed then, according to the most recent figures from UNESCO. (Image: Reuters)

    The Taliban ordered secondary girls schools in Afghanistan to shut Wednesday just hours after they reopened, an official confirmed, sparking confusion over the policy reversal by the hardline Islamist group.

    "Yes, it's true," Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani told AFP when asked to confirm reports that girls had been ordered home.

    An AFP team was filming at Zarghona High School in the capital Kabul when a teacher entered and ordered everyone to go home.

    Crestfallen students, back in class for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August last year, tearfully packed up their belongings and filed out.

    The international community has made the right to education for all a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition of the new Taliban regime.
    Mar 23, 2022
