Taliban: Moscow talks with Afghan politicians 'very successful'

Two days of unprecedented talks with high-ranking Afghan politicians in Moscow were "very successful", the Taliban said on February 6, despite disagreements over women's rights and demands for an Islamic constitution in the war-torn country.

"It was very successful. We agreed on many points and I am hopeful that in future, we can succeed further, and finally we can reach a solution, we can find a complete peace in Afghanistan," Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who headed the Taliban delegation, told reporters in the Russian capital.