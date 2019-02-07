App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Taliban: Moscow talks with Afghan politicians 'very successful'

Two days of unprecedented talks with high-ranking Afghan politicians in Moscow were "very successful", the Taliban said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Two days of unprecedented talks with high-ranking Afghan politicians in Moscow were "very successful", the Taliban said on February 6, despite disagreements over women's rights and demands for an Islamic constitution in the war-torn country.

"It was very successful. We agreed on many points and I am hopeful that in future, we can succeed further, and finally we can reach a solution, we can find a complete peace in Afghanistan," Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who headed the Taliban delegation, told reporters in the Russian capital.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 10:41 am

tags #Russia #Taliban #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.