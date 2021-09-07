MARKET NEWS

Taliban fire shots to disperse anti-Pakistan rally: Report

Around 70 people, mostly women, rallied outside the Pakistani embassy, holding banners and chanting against what the staff said was meddling by Islamabad.

AFP
September 07, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Reuters)

The Taliban fired shots in the air Tuesday to disperse dozens of people protesting in Kabul against Pakistan's involvement in Afghan affairs, AFP staff at the scene reported.

Around 70 people, mostly women, rallied outside the Pakistani embassy, holding banners and chanting against what they said was meddling by Islamabad.
AFP
Tags: #Afghanistan #Pakistan #Taliban #World News
first published: Sep 7, 2021 12:57 pm

