MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Taliban enter Kabul: Top leadership says won't take the city "by force"

Earlier on the day, the Taliban captured the eastern city of Jalalabad

Moneycontrol News
August 15, 2021 / 02:49 PM IST
The Taliban has said in a statement that they don't plan to take Kabul 'by force' as sporadic gunfire echoes in the Afghan capital. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Taliban has said in a statement that they don't plan to take Kabul 'by force' as sporadic gunfire echoes in the Afghan capital. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Taliban in Afghanistan on August 15 entered Kabul from all sides, an interior ministry official said, However, the group issued a statement saying that they don't intend to take Kabul 'by force'.

The insurgent group has ordered its fighters to refrain from violence, allow safe passage to anyone seeking to leave, and request women to head to protected areas, the statement reads.

A tweet from the Afghan Presidential palace account too confirmed the firing saying that violence has taken place at a number of points around Kabul but that security forces, in coordination with international partners, had control of the city.

Earlier on the day, the insurgents captured the eastern city of Jalalabad without a fight, giving them control of one of the main highways into landlocked Afghanistan. They also took over the nearby Torkham border post with Pakistan, leaving Kabul airport the only way out of Afghanistan that is still in government hands.

The capture of Jalalabad followed the Taliban's seizure of the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif late on August 14, also with little fighting.

Close

Related stories

Also read | Who’s who behind the Taliban leadership

"There are no clashes taking place right now in Jalalabad because the governor has surrendered to the Taliban," a Jalalabad-based Afghan official told Reuters. "Allowing passage to the Taliban was the only way to save civilian lives," the official was quoted as saying.

A video clip distributed by the Taliban showed people cheering and shout Allahu Akbar (God is greatest) as a convoy of pick-up trucks entered the city with fighters brandishing machine guns and the white Taliban flag.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #Current Affairs #world
first published: Aug 15, 2021 02:47 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.