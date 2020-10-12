172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|taliban-endorse-donald-trump-in-us-presidential-race-call-for-withdrawal-of-american-troops-from-afghanistan-report-5951091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Taliban endorses Donald Trump in US presidential race, calls for withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan: Report

Endorsing Donald Trump's possible re-election, a Taliban spokesperson said that majority of Americans are “tired of instability, economic failures and politicians' lies” and will trust the 74-year-old because he is “decisive”.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
Image: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

United States President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has received an unexpected endorsement from an unlikely quarter – the Taliban. They are also hoping that Trump’s re-election would lead to withdrawal of US military forces from Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told CBS News in a phone interview that they believe Trump is going to win the election “because he has proved himself a politician who accomplished all the major promises he had made to American people”.

“Although he might have missed some small things, but did accomplish the bigger promises, so it is possible that the US people who experienced deceptions in the past will once again trust Trump for his decisive actions," Mujahid added.

Close

Mujahid said that majority of Americans are “tired of instability, economic failures and politicians' lies” and will trust Trump because he is “decisive” and can control the situation inside the United States.

The Taliban spokesperson said other US politicians such as Biden chant “unrealistic slogans”.

"We hope he will win the election and wind up US military presence in Afghanistan," CBS News quoted another senior Taliban leader as saying.

On October 8, the Taliban welcomed an announcement by Trump on pulling out US troops by Christmas.

It was "a positive step towards the implementation of (the) Doha agreement," a spokesman for the Islamist group, Mohammad Naeem, said in a statement.

Trump had said on Twitter: "We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!"

The Doha agreement, signed between the US and Taliban in February, drew up plans to pull out foreign forces from Afghanistan after two decades of war, in exchange for security guarantees from the insurgent group.

There are currently less than 5,000 US troops in Afghanistan. Pulling out of US forces from the country has been a long standing promise of Trump, something he is aiming to fulfil if he is re-elected in the November 3 presidential polls.

However, locked in a heated battle with Democratic Party’s Joe Biden, the Trump campaign swiftly rejected support from the Taliban.

Trump’s campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said on October 10 that the “Taliban should know that the president will always protect American interests by any means necessary".
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Afghanistan #Donald Trump #Politics #Taliban #United States #US Election 2020 #World News

