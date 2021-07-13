MARKET NEWS

Taliban do not want fighting inside Afghan cities: Senior leader

"Now that the fighting from mountains and deserts has reached the doors of the cities, Mujahiddin don't want fighting inside the city," Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a message tweeted by a Taliban spokesman.

AFP
July 13, 2021 / 01:21 PM IST
Afghan taliban leaders

The Taliban do not want to engage in fighting inside Afghanistan's cities, a senior leader and peace negotiator said Tuesday, as the militant group wages a dizzying offensive across the countryside.

first published: Jul 13, 2021 01:21 pm

