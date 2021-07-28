MARKET NEWS

Taliban delegation visiting China for talks with officials: Spokesman

A top-level Taliban delegation is in China for talks with Beijing officials, spokesman Mohammad Naeem told AFP, as the insurgents continue a sweeping offensive across Afghanistan -- including areas along their shared border.

AFP
July 28, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST

Taliban officials have told China they will not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base by groups plotting against another country, an insurgent spokesman said Wednesday.

The nine-member team is led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the hardline movement.

"The Islamic Emirate assured China that Afghanistan's soil would not be used against any country's security," Naeem said.

"They (China) promised not to interfere in Afghanistan's affairs, but instead help to solve problems and bring peace."
