world Taliban Captures Afghanistan; America's Longest War Ends In Humiliation The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. The insurgents captured all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away. Network18’s Group Consulting Editor, Praveen Swami, decodes the series of events for us and tells us how America's longest war ended in complete humiliation.