Taliban capture northern Afghan city of Kunduz

"Kunduz has fallen; the Taliban have taken all the key installations in the city," an AFP correspondent said.

AFP
August 08, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST

The Taliban said on Sunday that they had captured the key Afghan city of Kunduz, a claim confirmed by an AFP correspondent in the vicinity, as fierce fighting raged in the centre of a second northern capital, Shar-e-pul.

"Kunduz has fallen; the Taliban have taken all the key installations in the city," an AFP correspondent said.

A lawmaker from Sar-e-Pul told AFP the Taliban had entered the centre of the city and "street to street fighting is ongoing."
AFP
Tags: #Afghanistan #Taliban #World News
first published: Aug 8, 2021 12:32 pm

