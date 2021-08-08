Taliban capture northern Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban said on Sunday that they had captured the key Afghan city of Kunduz, a claim confirmed by an AFP correspondent in the vicinity, as fierce fighting raged in the centre of a second northern capital, Shar-e-pul.

"Kunduz has fallen; the Taliban have taken all the key installations in the city," an AFP correspondent said.

A lawmaker from Sar-e-Pul told AFP the Taliban had entered the centre of the city and "street to street fighting is ongoing."