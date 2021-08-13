MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Taliban capture Afghan city of Lashkar Gah, says senior official

Military and government officials had evacuated the city after striking a deal with the militants, the security source told AFP.

AFP
August 13, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
(Image Source: AFP)

The Taliban have captured the key southern city of Lashkar Gah, a senior Afghan security source told AFP on Friday, confirming a claim by the insurgents.

Tags: #Afghanistan #Lashkar Gah #Taliban #World News
first published: Aug 13, 2021 11:37 am

