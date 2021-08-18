Taliban blow up Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari’s statue in Bamiyan

A member of Taliban (centre) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Taliban has allegedly blown up the statue of slain Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari in Bamiyan, whom they killed in 1995, reported news agency ANI. The incident reminded the destruction of monumental Buddha statues in Bamiyan valley in 2001.

“So Taliban have blown up slain #Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari’s statue in Bamiyan. Last time they executed him, blew up the giant statues of Buddha and all historical and archeological sites,” tweeted Saleem Javed, a human rights activist.



“Too much of ‘general amnesty,” he said.

The Taliban has declared an amnesty across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee their rule.

Mazari, an ethnic Hazara, was a prominent leader in the fight against the Taliban. He was murdered by the Taliban in 1995.

Also, Salima Mazari, one of the few female district governors in the country, is now under Taliban custody, reported the news agency citing sources.

“Hazara sources confirm Salima Mazari is now in Taliban custody. She is the Hazara district Governor of Chaharkint, Balkh,” tweeted a Hazara group.