MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Taliban blow up Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari’s statue in Bamiyan

Abdul Ali Mazari, an ethnic Hazara, was a prominent leader in the fight against the Taliban. He was murdered by the Taliban in 1995.

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST
A member of Taliban (centre) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Representative image: Reuters)

A member of Taliban (centre) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Representative image: Reuters)


The Taliban has allegedly blown up the statue of slain Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari in Bamiyan, whom they killed in 1995, reported news agency ANI. The incident reminded the destruction of monumental Buddha statues in Bamiyan valley in 2001.

“So Taliban have blown up slain #Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari’s statue in Bamiyan. Last time they executed him, blew up the giant statues of Buddha and all historical and archeological sites,” tweeted Saleem Javed, a human rights activist.

“Too much of ‘general amnesty,” he said.

The Taliban has declared an amnesty across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee their rule.

Close

Related stories

Mazari, an ethnic Hazara, was a prominent leader in the fight against the Taliban. He was murdered by the Taliban in 1995.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Afghanistan-Taliban crisis

Also, Salima Mazari, one of the few female district governors in the country, is now under Taliban custody, reported the news agency citing sources.

“Hazara sources confirm Salima Mazari is now in Taliban custody. She is the Hazara district Governor of Chaharkint, Balkh,” tweeted a Hazara group.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #Current Affairs #Taliban #world
first published: Aug 18, 2021 11:34 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.